Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Garth Brooks Makes Grand Ole Opry Premiere on This Day in 1989

By Clayton Edwards
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i38eq_0aeHy4Of00

Few stars in country music shine brighter than Garth Brooks. There isn’t too much he hasn’t done at this point. Brooks has broken records for his insane live shows. He has sold millions of records. Garth even has an impressive athletic resume. At one point, he created a weird alter ego for himself. Hey, don’t judge, the nineties were a strange time for everyone. Hell, he even retired and came back to country music.

To say that Garth Brooks’ ride to the top was a wild one would be an understatement. He got his start, like many people do, by playing bars and honky-tonks. Garth kicked off his music career in the mid-eighties in this home state of Oklahoma. He built a little momentum and moved to Nashville.

Then, in April 1989, Garth Brooks released his self-titled debut album. That album took off like a rocket. It peaked a number 2 on the Billboard Country Album chart. At the same time, it hit the top twenty on the publication’s top 200 chart. So, Brooks was a crossover success with his first album. He captured lightning in a bottle with that first record. However, that was just the beginning for him.

Garth Brooks made his first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry stage just over two months after he released his first album. He wept tears of joy as he stood on those hallowed floorboards and looked out over the crowd, according to the Opry’s official site. Then, he played two songs that have gone on to become classics. “Much Too Young (to Feel This Damn Old),” and “If Tomorrow Never Comes.”

It was a great night for Garth Brooks. However, the best was yet to come.

Garth Brooks Shines Bright in the Country Sky

Garth Brooks is nothing short of an inspiration to kids from small towns across Oklahoma. He played in bars there. Then, he moved to Nashville and dropped an album. It didn’t take long before he was on the Opry. A year after he made his debut, he was inducted as an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. Some people have to be in the business for years before they get that honor. The good folks at the Opry saw something special in the Okie from Yukon, though.

On the official Grand Ole Opry website, it is noted that Garth Brooks counts his induction as one of the proudest moments of his life. That’s saying something. Brooks has an awful lot to be proud of.

For instance, he’s the best-selling country artist of all time. In fact, he’s almost the best-selling musician of all time. The Beatles have that honor, currently. However, he’s still out there working. So, that could change one day. Even if it doesn’t he has a truckload of awards, accolades, and records pressed in precious metals to make up for it.

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

126K+
Followers
14K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Ole Opry#On This Day#Beatles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Offers Support To Mother Valerie Bertinelli After Emotional Video Slamming Critics of Her Weight

Wolf Van Halen came to the defense of his mother Valerie Bertinelli from vicious internet trolls. People online have been cruelly criticized Berinelli’s weight. The host/actress shared a tearful video questioning why people body shame one another, especially people that they don’t know. She admitted that she was going to delete her Instagram Stories calling out the body shamers. She felt that it was “a little embarrassing and scary” to share such personal and vulnerable parts of herself. But she now wants to own it and not delete it.
Torrance, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: When and How Did Jed Clampett Actor Buddy Ebsen Die?

From movies to television, “The Beverly Hillbillies” star Buddy Ebsen had quite a life. He remained a star even up to his death. Ebsen died on July 6, 2003, at 95 years old. He died of respiratory failure at Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance, Calif. Just a month earlier, according to a CBS News story, Ebsen had been admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed illness.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Lieutenant Van Buren Actor Shares Tear-Jerking Memory of Co-Star Jerry Orbach’s Final Days

S. Epatha Merkerson, who played Lieutenant Anita Van Buren on Law & Order, shared one of her final memories with co-star Jerry Orbach. For twelve years and fourteen seasons, he portrayed Detective Lennie Briscoe. He also portrayed the character as he filmed Law & Order: Trial By Jury prior to his passing. During his final scene, he couldn’t speak above a whisper from the harsh treatments he endured. The show’s creators worked around it and created a memorable sendoff.
CelebritiesPosted by
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Remember Which Garth Brooks Hit He Wrote With His Ex-Wife?

Garth Brooks frequently collaborates with his wife Trisha Yearwood, but many fans might not know that he co-wrote one of his biggest hits with his first wife, Sandy Mahl. Brooks collaborated with Mahl on "That Summer," but only after the original idea that he had started with songwriter Pat Alger didn't quite pan out. In a 1996 television special, Brooks recalled that the original story was about a married woman whose husband is ignoring her at a party, so she goes off and has an affair with a single guy. Brooks' producer, Allen Reynolds, told him he couldn't root for the characters in the song, and Brooks agreed.
Nashville, TNPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Win Tickets To See Garth Brooks In Nashville

Garth Brooks will be bringing his stadium tour to Nissan Stadium in Nashville and 99.5 WKDQ has your chance to win tickets!. The seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks is in the midst of a massive stadium tour. Now, the most electrifying, explosive, and mesmerizing musical force in North America will be returning to Nashville for an event never to be forgotten.
WNCY

Garth Brooks is headed to Nashville for the next stop on his Stadium Tour

For the next destination on his Stadium Tour, Garth Brooks is setting his sights on Music City. The country superstar announced plans to play Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for his first time ever, in a show that will take place July 25 at 7PM CT. Admittedly, he says, performing in the...
Music995qyk.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Garth Brooks Sing For Fan With Cancer

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a video message on Instagram yesterday (6/28) to sing for a fan battling cancer, and the message was sweet, but the singing was….well, not so much. Dwayne posted a video of him singing a Garth Brooks song “Much Yoo Young.” Johnson wrote, “This one’s for...
CelebritiesPopculture

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Would Consider Hosting a Talk Show

After the incredible success of their CBS special last year, their respective Facebook Live shows and their recent stint as guest hosts on The Ellen DeGeneres Show it's clear that Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are naturals in front of the camera. During a recent appearance on TalkShopLive, Yearwood addressed the possibility of herself and Brooks hosting their own talk show, something the singer said she would be open to as long as it's based in Nashville.
wincountry.com

Garth Brooks to resume Dive Bar Tour next month

Garth Brooks is heading back to dive bars. On Inside Studio G Monday night, the superstar announced that he will be resuming his Dive Bar Tour this summer, kicking off July 16 in Salt Lake City, the night before his sold-out show at Rice-Eccles Stadium. “I loved the Dive Bar...
MusicPosted by
95.3 Big Kat

27 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Performs With KISS on ‘The Tonight Show’

Twenty-seven years ago today (July 13, 1994) was an unforgettable day for Garth Brooks: It was the day that he performed "Hard Luck Woman" with KISS on The Tonight Show. Brooks recorded "Hard Luck Woman" — which KISS originally recorded in 1976 for their Rock and Roll Over album — for a KISS tribute album, KISS My Ass: Classic KISS Regrooved. He was the only country artist to appear on the 12-track project; other acts who contributed to the record include Lenny Kravitz, Stevie Wonder, Toad the Wet Sprocket and Extreme. In an attempt to honor the tradition of KISS, the Oklahoma native asked the band to perform for the track, making his the only song on the album that actually includes members of KISS.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Garth Brooks Shares Classic Ballad, ‘That’s What Cowboys Do’

Country icon Garth Brooks keeps the classic image of a lonesome rodeo cowboy alive in his latest single, living one ride and one night at a time in “That’s What Cowboys Do.”. Released as the fifth single from his latest album, Fun, the pure-country ballad features a gentle sway and...
MusicPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Garth Brooks’ New Single Confirms ‘That’s What Cowboys Do’

Country superstar Garth Brooks’ new single, “That’s What Cowboys Do,” is a sure-'nuff, waltz-worthy story song. The fifth single from Brooks' latest album, Fun, is a traditional country tune that features slide guitars and fiddles so classic that listeners can almost see boot-wearing couples making their way around the dance floor at Billy Bob’s in Ft. Worth, Texas.
MusicPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Remember When Garth Brooks Joined Kiss on Stage?

More than two decades ago, two musical legends joined forces when Garth Brooks and iconic rokcers Kiss shared a stage. The performance was a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration that is not likely to be repeated. But with Brooks, you never say never ... Brooks actually sang a Kiss song, one he recorded...
Musiccountryfancast.com

Elle King’s Grand Ole Opry Debut Included Dierks Bentley

Elle King's Grand Ole Opry debut showed off her amazing talent and fun relationship with country star Dierks Bentley. Watch the video here!. From the Grand Ole Opry, Dierks Bentley and “Different for Girls” collaborator Elle King completed their first ever Opry performance together on October 4, 2016. Elle made her Opry debut at 27 years old and she just turned 32 years old on July 3, 2021. The pair performed their hit song as well as Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s classic tune “Jackson.” Elle also performed her own hits “Ex’s and Oh’s” and “Good Girls” during her debut set.

Comments / 1

Community Policy