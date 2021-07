Are you a huge fan of the hit anime film AKIRA? Have you always dreamed of wearing your very own Kaneda Leather Jacket? Do you love Scavenger Hunts? If you answered yes to any of these, then Funimation is a treat for all AKIRA fans out there as they have to host a special Scavenger Hunt in New York City to acquire one of their upcoming 300 piece replica jackets. The three-hour-long event will lead fans throughout New York City on a quest for greatness as they follow the six clues. If you follow all six clues and show off your impressive Funimation knowledge, you can take home one of their replica jackets (which we covered here) that will release later this month. All of the details are below, will you take on the quest?