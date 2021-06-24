This trailer for Sing 2 has needle drops within needle drops within needle drops

“And now, when someone asks me what depression is like, I can say, ‘Well, I can’t quite describe it to you in words, but I did this one interview you might find helpful.’” That’s Depresh Mode host John Moe in the epilogue to his conversation with comedian, writer, and actor Joel Kim Booster, who’s on a professional hot streak this summer—teaming up with Bowen Yang for the Booster-written movie Fire Island, being cast in Maya Rudolph’s upcoming Apple TV+ show, ramping up to an hour-long stand-up special—but who’s also coming out the other end of a major depressive episode. Across a sometimes uncomfortable 52 minutes, Booster (who has bipolar disorder) details the writer’s block he’s encountered in the wake of COVID-19 and his father’s death, and how this particular episode has left him with the insistent feeling that he’ll never craft a joke again. Depresh Mode adjusts to meet Booster’s vulnerability and openness: Moe mentions the decision to not put too much editorial polish on the interview, and you can hear him reevaluating his approach in real-time, as the line of questioning gives way to the recognition of another person in need. It’s not only a clear and compelling illustration of Depresh Mode’s primary subject matter; it’s proof of the relatability and urgency of the podcast as a whole. [Erik Adams]