This trailer for Sing 2 has needle drops within needle drops within needle drops

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing into a trailer for the sequel to the hit animated movie Sing, which was already basically an extended Now That’s What I Call Music! commercial with animals and distracting celebrity voice cameos, you should expect to hear some songs. Maybe more than one song. Maybe some breakdowns where you actually hear the characters sing the songs. You may not be expecting to hear, like, eight songs, some of which are repeated and some of which fade out so other songs can come in and then fade back in after those songs end. You’ve probably heard Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” but have you heard it three or four times in one movie trailer? Well, you can now, because there’s nothing holdin’ you baaaack!

