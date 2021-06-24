Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan bill to end extra unemployment benefit faces veto

By DAVID EGGERT
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 19 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican lawmakers voted Thursday to stop a $300 weekly federal supplement that is added to unemployed workers’ benefits in Michigan, though the measure is expected to be vetoed when it reaches Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The GOP-controlled Legislature passed the bill on party lines, 19-16 in the Senate and 59-49 in the House. It would require the $300 pandemic benefit to end July 31.

Supporters have said the supplement, which is on top of the maximum state benefit of $362 a week, discourages people from rejoining the workforce. It is due to cease Sept. 4 under federal law. About half of states, nearly all of them with Republican governors, have opted to end the extra benefit early.

“It doesn’t make any sense for the federal government to pay people not to work when we’ve moving moving the state back to normal,” Rep. Beth Griffin, a Mattawan Republican, said last week, days before Michigan’s COVID-19 capacity restrictions and mask requirements were lifted.

Whitmer, however, has said a lack of child care is a bigger barrier to filling jobs and wants to expand a state “workshare” program so employers can hire new workers who, while working, would still get the $300 weekly benefit.

“This isn’t the time to be taking money away from people who are struggling to find work,” Democratic Sen. Paul Wojno, of Warren, said Thursday.

Interest groups applauded and criticized the legislative vote.

“Retailers have waited over a year to operate at 100% capacity but need employees to help meet that demand,” said William Hallan, president and CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association.

But the Michigan AFL-CIO called it a political stunt, noting that even if the governor signed the bill, the change would not occur until 2022 because Democrats did not agree to give it immediate effect.

“The Legislature should be working to make sure every Michigander shares in the gains from” the state’s economic and fiscal recovery, “not launching attacks on people who were hit hardest... and trying to ship unemployment aid funds back to Washington, D.C.,” said president Ron Bieber.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

505K+
Followers
274K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Griffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan House#Legislature#Governor Of Michigan#Ap#Republican#Democratic#Gop#Senate#Workshare#The Michigan Afl Cio#Democrats#Michigander
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Republicans win runoffs for 2 Georgia state House seats

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Republicans won seats in the Georgia House in special election runoffs held Tuesday after no candidates won majorities in an earlier round of voting. Toombs County Republican Party Chairman Leesa Hagan of Lyons beat auto dealer Wally Sapp of Baxley in House District 156, according to final, unofficial results. The district covers all of Montgomery and Toombs counties and parts of Appling and Jefferson Davis counties in southeast Georgia. Democrat Wright Gres of Baxley finished third and was eliminated in the earlier June 15 vote.
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine governor to hold 3rd annual opioid crisis summit

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor plans to host the a virtual summit about the opioid crisis this week. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said she has scheduled the third annual Governor’s Opioid Response Summit for Thursday. She said the event is designed to assemble health care providers, policy experts, law enforcement officials and members of the public to work together on the opioid crisis.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
The Associated Press

Noem suspends 2 prison heads following harassment complaint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem late Tuesday suspended her cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s prisons, as well as the warden of the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls, following an anonymous complaint that alleged supervising corrections officers regularly sexually harassed their fellow employees, low employee morale and nepotism in promotions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy