National Moth Week (NMW) is marking its 10th year July 17-25 with a call to young people around the world to learn about and observe moths in their local habitats. Each year since 2012, NMW has shone a light on often unheralded moths, calling attention to their beauty, extraordinary diversity and essential role in the natural world as pollinators and a food source for other creatures, according to information provided by the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission, which founded the event a decade ago.