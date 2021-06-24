‘Blacklist’ Creator Jon Bokenkamp Exits Series After Eight Seasons

As we all prepare for The Blacklist season 9, there is question that is out there more than any other: Is this going to be the final season?. The first thing we should point out is this: From a factual point of view, there is nothing out there suggesting that season 9 is the end. As a matter of fact, executives at studio Sony TV have already come out and said that they’re open to have the show around for many more seasons. Yet, they aren’t the only ones making the decision here.