‘Blacklist’ Creator Jon Bokenkamp Exits Series After Eight Seasons

By Jordan Moreau
Variety
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“The Blacklist” creator Jon Bokenkamp announced on Thursday that he is exiting the NBC drama, which just wrapped its eighth season on Wednesday night. “Dear Blacklisters: I wanted to write you directly to let you know that I’ve made the difficult decision to leave ‘The Blacklist.’ I love this show with all of my heart, and it’s been an incredible journey, but after eight years I feel it’s time for me to step out of my comfort zone, try something new and explore a few of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head,” he wrote on Twitter.

variety.com

Variety

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
Person
Harry Lennix
Person
Megan Boone
Person
James Spader
Person
Diego Klattenhoff
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
