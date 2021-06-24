TRACKING STORMS TODAY

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the upper 60s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot, and breezy. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index between 97-100. EXTENDED: Wednesday is a dry day for Mid-Missouri, with the cold front still to our north across Iowa. Before the front works south on Thursday, temperatures reach near 90 with a heat index in the mid-upper 90s. As the front gets closer by late afternoon and evening Thursday, showers and storms develop along the boundary. A few of those could be on the stronger side with heavy rain and isolated hail. I don't think we'll have a widespread severe threat given the lack of wind shear, but we could have some beefier storms through Thursday night. The front stalls out across central Missouri through at least Saturday, bringing rounds of showers and storms with breaks of dry time as well. Rain chances are looking slightly lower over the weekend depending on how far south the front gets. We should begin drying out a bit more Sunday night into Monday and temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s over the weekend with the front in the area. Details on the timing of rounds for each day are still murky given the uncertainty regarding the position of the front and we should have more clarity in the next couple of days. Rain amounts still look to be in the 1-3" range between Thursday and Sunday, with locally higher amounts possible.