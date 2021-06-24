Cancel
Environment

TRACKING STORMS TODAY

By Nate Splater
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY: Storms will settle down a little for the afternoon, but still count on some scattered showers. This break will help temperatures warm close to 90 with heat index up to 100 degrees. TONIGHT: Another round of storms will bubble up late tonight and slide south overnight. Damaging winds and...

