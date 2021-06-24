New Details Released on Suspect from Monday’s High-Speed Chase on Route 14

Some new details regarding the suspect of Monday’s high-speed chase that started in the village of Watkins Glen and ended 20 miles away in Yates County. 35-year old Richard Somers, the Second, is accused of going to a home on Terry Hill in the town of Veteran and assaulting a woman that was babysitting his 6-year old daughter and then leaving with his daughter without permission from her mother. A BOLO was put out and Somers was spotted in Watkins Glen during the noon hour and was pulled over by police. It is alleged he would not cooperate with authorities and when they tried to get his daughter out of his car, Somers sped away. Police say speeds during the two-county chase reached 100 miles per hour almost the entire time. Somers eventually lost control of his car after running over a set of spike strips in the road and crashed into a ditch.