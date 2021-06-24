Cancel
Blumhouse TV, ITV America Ink Exclusive Deal for Unscripted Programming

By Elaine Low
Variety
Variety
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blumhouse Television and ITV America have struck an exclusive, multiyear deal for unscripted television, through which Blumhouse will create a new slate of projects in its signature style. A dedicated Blumhouse team will work with ITV America to “bring the loudest, most intense and unexpected genre, paranormal reality and suspense-driven...

