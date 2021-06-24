Cancel
Amy Schumer Sets Unscripted Series at HBO Max

By Haley Bosselman
Posted by 
Variety
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO Max announced the order of a new unscripted series from comedian Amy Schumer called “Amy Learns To…”. Spanning eight half-hour episodes, “Amy Learns To…” watches Schumer step out of her comfort zone and into someone’s by learning a new skill, craft or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown on Martha’s Vineyard. From diving for clams to selling real estate or repairing a roof, she will meet each challenge with wit, vulnerability and the willingness to try anything.

Comments

