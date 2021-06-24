Grayscale Loads Up On Litecoin, Dumps BTC & Other Coins, But Why?
On Wednesday, Greyscale Capital added nearly 8,500 Litecoin to their crypto investment holdings. The investment firm has further spent the last week loading up on Litecoin. Within the last seven days, they purchased just over 15k Litecoin and in the past 30 days added an additional 15k to their holding. Concurrently, they offloaded a large amount of other cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours with 35 Bitcoin, 216 Ethereum, and 4,714 Stellar Lumens being the largest movers sold off from their portfolio of crypto assets.www.newsbtc.com
