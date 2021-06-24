Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Grayscale Loads Up On Litecoin, Dumps BTC & Other Coins, But Why?

By Cameron Bailey
NEWSBTC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Greyscale Capital added nearly 8,500 Litecoin to their crypto investment holdings. The investment firm has further spent the last week loading up on Litecoin. Within the last seven days, they purchased just over 15k Litecoin and in the past 30 days added an additional 15k to their holding. Concurrently, they offloaded a large amount of other cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours with 35 Bitcoin, 216 Ethereum, and 4,714 Stellar Lumens being the largest movers sold off from their portfolio of crypto assets.

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coins#Grayscale#Btc#Greyscale Capital#Pantera Capital#Btc#Eth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Analyst on Bitcoin in the coming days: I would not be surprised if Bitcoin…

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the world’s largest digital-assets fund manager is due to release a large amount of BTC after a six-month lock-up period. Several speculations are being made around this event, one of them being that the GBTC unlock may effect price volatility in Bitcoin markets in the coming weeks.
Stockszycrypto.com

As Grayscale’s Big BTC Unlock Nears, JPMorgan Puzzles Over $23,000 Bitcoin Price ‘Fair Value’

Bitcoin has continued to play out in tight range since it found ground in the $29,000 area, a support area that was last established on diverse dates in January this year. Whereas most observers seem to only harbor a bullish bias, JPMorgan has constantly held that that Bitcoin could further drop to $23,000 before gathering enough momentum to resume a bullish move. Only a few other retail investors seem to be alive to this possibility.
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Cryptocurrency Firm With $10,000,000,000 in Funding Gearing Up To Go Public

A recently formed cryptocurrency company with $10 billion in capitalization is gearing up to go public. Bullish Global, a subsidiary of blockchain software company Block.one, launched in May with $10 billion in funding from high-profile investors that include billionaire Peter Thiel’s Thiel Capital and Founders Fund, hedge fund manager Alan Howard, and crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Crypto Cycle Calendar: Will Bitcoin Bottom Or Top This December 2021?

Markets are cyclical, and move in a variety of patterns that can often give insight into what phase of a market cycle an asset like Bitcoin might be in. But could time also play an important factor as to when market cycles come to the climax? Evidence suggests that the crypto market is especially sensitive to market timing, and in the past December has marked a distinct top or bottom. If this evidence is correct, and a pattern is potentially valid, will Bitcoin price top or bottom at the end of this year?
MarketsCoinDesk

Interoperability Project Connext Raises $12M From 1kx, ConsenSys

With Ethereum periodically getting bogged down (and expensive to use) when something like non-fungible tokens or a new decentralized finance project cause a stir, there’s been more and more of a push to move activity to chains connected to but not dependent on Ethereum. That creates a new problem of value stranded on the wrong network when a hot opportunity comes up.
Marketscryptopotato.com

BNY Mellon to Assist Grayscale in Converting the Bitcoin Trust into a BTC ETF

BNY Mellon reaffirms its involvement with the cryptocurrency space by agreeing to be the asset service provider for Grayscale’s BTC Trust. The world’s largest digital asset manager, Grayscale Investments, has partnered with America’s oldest bank BNY Mellon. As a result, the banking giant will provide the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust with fund accounting and administration starting later this year.
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Turns Vulnerable, Why BTC Could Nosedive Below $32K

Bitcoin price is slowly moving lower and it is trading well below $33,500 against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of a larger decline if it breaks the $32,000 support zone. Bitcoin is struggling to recover and it is trading well below $33,500 and $33,000. The price is...
BusinessNEWSBTC

Central Bank Balance Sheet: Bitcoin’s Most Bullish Chart Ever

For a network that allows final settlement of sound money, there’s no better marketing tool than a central bank balance sheet. That’s the reason for this popular saying in the Bitcoin community: Central bank policies are Bitcoin’s ad campaign. Governments keep printing money, causing inflation, and devaluating the bills in your pocket. As long as that keeps happening, Bitcoin will become more attractive.
IndustryCoinDesk

Hashdex to Launch Bitcoin ETF Seeking to Offset Mining Emissions

“We understand that bitcoin can contribute greatly to encouraging the use of clean energy around the world. We want to anticipate this movement and offer investors a product that stimulates the sustainable potential of this asset,” said Antunes. She added that the company has the support of the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI).
Stockscryptoslate.com

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, all coins fall amid sudden crypto market pullback

The crypto market took a turn for the worse today yet again as literally all top 100 cryptocurrencies—except stablecoins—have plunged into the red zone across the board. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the 32,000 mark, trading at around 31,900, down 3.5% on the day, according to crypto metrics platform CoinGecko.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Why Binance Coin traders must be cautious of this outcome

Binance Coin’s price has fared slightly better than most of its counterparts of late. In fact, its weekly gains of 1.90% were the highest amongst the top 10 coins by market cap. What was even more impressive was that these gains were made despite a bearish week for most altcoins.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Bitcoin Lightning Network Reaches Record Capacity

Bitcoin’s second layer payment protocol Lightning Network has been expanding unnoticed by most users. First proposed in 2015 and launched in 2018 as a beta, its adoption and capacity have accelerated during the past few months. The Lightning Network allows users to send fast and low-cost transactions via payment channels....
Marketscryptoslate.com

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu coin lead losses as crypto volume dumped 43% in June

Data on crypto exchange trading volumes show a fall of more than 40% in June. Some attribute this to the regulatory crackdown by Chinese authorities. As a hangover from this, the past few weeks have seen markets ranging. But a dip yesterday has set off more bearish sentiment, as the Fear and Greed Index slid further into extreme fear, falling from a rating of 25 to 20 today.
MarketsNEWSBTC

AscendEX Lists Sentinel Token (DVPN)

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, will be announcing the listing of Sentinel token (DVPN) under the pair USDT/DVPN on July 13 at 1 p.m. UTC. Sentinel is a network of nodes that share their bandwidth, on which Decentralized VPNs...
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Prediction 2021 – 2030

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is one of the most widely known forks of the original BTC blockchain. BCH came about from a frustration in the way BTC was heading as the major coin was deviating from the path outlined by Satoshi Nakamoto to be digital cash. The problem with blockchain technology...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Surging Today?

Crypto.com (CRYPTO: CRO) traded over 8.5% higher on Sunday night among heightened interest from social media users. What Happened: CRO traded 8.71% in the green at $0.13 at press time. The cryptocurrency has spiked 6.95% for the week. Since the year began, CRO has risen 117.36%. Against the two largest...
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Listless as New ‘Bearish Crossover’ Looms

Bitcoin's long-term moving averages are about to produce yet another bearish crossover. For instance, bitcoin barely saw any bearish moves following the previous bear cross of 100- and 200-day SMAs in May 2020. A similar bear cross was observed in April 2018, October 2014 and April 2014, coinciding with interim price bottoms. The one observed in November 2019 was followed by a deeper price decline.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company

Grayscale Investments has announced that its Digital Large Cap Fund has become a reporting company, with additional filings for Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum Classic (ETC). The world’s largest digital asset manager has announced that its new Digital Large Cap Fund has become a Securities and Exchange Commission...
StocksNEWSBTC

Why Capital International’s $600M Investment In MicroStrategy Matters To Bitcoin

Capital International’s strategic investment in one of the most talked-about companies of the year shouldn’t raise any eyebrows. However, when said company is pursuing a never-before-seen strategy using a highly experimental digital asset, the world watches. It’s safe to say that Capital International believes in MicroStrategy as a company and in its CEO Michael Saylor. However, it’s also obvious that they’re buying exposure to Bitcoin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy