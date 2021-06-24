El Paso leaders welcome first expansion of Spain's Cervantes Institute in Texas
El Paso leaders joined international diplomats Wednesday to celebrate the expansion of the Cervantes Institute to Southwest University. El Paso was the first city in Texas chosen to host the institute, which teaches general and special languages courses in Spanish and supports the culture of Spain and Latin America. The institute, a nonprofit started by the Spanish government in 1991, has 88 centers in more than 40 countries.www.elpasotimes.com
