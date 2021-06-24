Cancel
Philadelphia 76ers: 5 teams that could trade for Ben Simmons

By Josh Cornelissen
Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers aren’t supposed to be exploring trades for Ben Simmons. He is 24 years old, a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive First-Team selection. He was a major factor in the 76ers finishing with the Eastern Conference’s best record this past season. He was also a major factor in...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBABleacher Report

Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Kings Making Deal For 76ers Star Considered 'A Pipe Dream'

An NBA source called the Sacramento Kings' potential trade pursuit of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons a "pipe dream." Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported Thursday none of the agents or executives he spoke with were bullish on the Kings' chances of landing Simmons, with one suggesting Sixers teammate Tobias Harris was a more realistic target.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

After his postseason struggles, Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons has become the subject of rampant trade speculation. It’s not just talking heads who think the Sixers should explore dealing the onetime No. 1 pick. None other than NBA legend Magic Johnson argued for such a move on ESPN this morning.
NBAphillysportsnetwork.com

What a Kyle Lowry Trade Could Look Like For Sixers

While trading Ben Simmons for Kyle Lowry may not look great on paper, here is how it could benefit the Sixers if a pick is added. The Sixers are undoubtedly at a crossroads as they have now failed to reach the Conference Finals for the fourth straight year, with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid leading the charge. There have been swirling rumors surrounding potential trades as the fear that this current team has hit its ceiling has begun to set in. One potential move that has continued to resurface itself is a potential homecoming for Kyle Lowry.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Another 76er is throwing shade at Ben Simmons

Veteran guard Danny Green is the latest player nf the Philadelphia 76ers to call out Ben Simmons in a public fashion. It’s been a rough few weeks for Philadelphia 76ers standout Ben Simmons. After the team suffered a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, fans have turned a bit on Simmons.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

NBA executive labels 76ers’ Ben Simmons ‘broken’ in report

Simmons became the scapegoat for the 76ers playoff failures, and while he wasn’t the whole of Philly’s problems, he was a decent part of it. With poor — and non-existent — late-game production, the sands on the point guard’s tenure in the City of Brotherly Love are running thin. In...
NBACBS Sports

The Sixers and Blazers are equally desperate, and a Ben Simmons-for-CJ McCollum trade could bail them both out

On Friday, a report surfaced that the Philadelphia 76ers turned down a Ben Simmons trade proposal from the Indiana Pacers, who offered a package that included Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick. The report came from Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report and KRON news in Philly. It didn't come from Woj or Shams or any of the other heavy news hitters. So make what you will of the specifics.
NBAModesto Bee

What would 76ers want from Kings in trade for Ben Simmons? We asked, experts answered

Kings general manager Monte McNair and Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey worked together for 13 years in the Houston Rockets organization. During that time, Houston’s data-driven brain trust made 69 trades, helping the Rockets wheel and deal their way to seven 50-win seasons, 10 playoff appearances and two trips to the Western Conference Finals. Morey and McNair have negotiated lots of trades in the past. Maybe they can do it again now — or maybe not.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Inside 76ers star Ben Simmons’ new $17.5M LA house

He may have missed a few shots recently, but this purchase is a slam dunk for NBA player Ben Simmons. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard dropped $17.5 million on a 12,000-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills neighborhood before it even hit the market, according to reports. The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom...
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sam Cassell reportedly a top candidate for Wizards job — and that's bad news for Ben Simmons and Sixers

A lot of the talk in the wake of the Sixers' shocking second-round loss to the Hawks has revolved around Ben Simmons' poor run of play to finish out the season and his inability/unwillingness to shoot the basketball. In recent days, some of that anger has shifted to head coach Doc Rivers for not making the proper adjustments during Game 7, most noticeably with how he handled his rotations. Going 10 players deep in an elimination game is still difficult to comprehend.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Doc Rivers comments on Ben Simmons future with 76ers

The NBA Trade Machine is churning out Ben Simmons trade rumors, but Doc Rivers sounds like he’s changing his tune a little. After a tumultuous end to the season, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is figuring out how to navigate an offseason of extreme importance. Philadelphia’s biggest question surrounds...
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Sacramento Kings Could Trade De'Aaron Fox For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has been linked to a move away from Philadelphia in recent times. Plenty of teams around the league seem ready to move for the talented point guard, and the Sixers aren't against that idea. Yet, they must get the right offer to unlock negotiations. The San Antonio Spurs,...
NBANBA Analysis Network

Here’s the Pacers’ trade offer for Ben Simmons the 76ers rejected

After a tumultuous performance in the playoffs, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers has found himself being featured in many NBA trade rumors. It appears as though it will only be the beginning of his. According to Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas, the 76ers have ‘fielded offers’ from other teams about...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.

