WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - LinkDoc Technology is pulling its U.S. initial public offering read more . It's easy to see why the medical data firm might be exactly the kind of local startup Chinese regulators don't want to go public in the United States. But others that hold less sensitive information, like fitness app Keep and podcasting platform Ximalaya, have also given up on a U.S. float, according to the Financial Times. Beijing’s new sweeping mandate to intensify scrutiny of overseas IPOs puts many more at risk .