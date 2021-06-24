Cancel
Silver City, NM

Wildfire containment increases in the Gila; Johnson Fire still growing

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER CITY – While the size of the wildfires burning in the Gila National Forest grew since Tuesday, perimeter containment has also increased. The Johnson Fire grew just under 900 acres this week to an estimated total of 88,420 acres as of Thursday morning. Perimeter containment inched up slightly to 13%. It is currently about three miles west of the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument with moderate fire behavior reported.

