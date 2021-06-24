The welfare state is a debt timebomb that threatens to sink Britain
Rishi Sunak is rightly worried about Boris Johnson’s spiralling spending commitments. Covid-19 brought unprecedented peacetime borrowing. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast that public net debt would jump from £1.8 trillion in 2019 to £2.6 trillion by 2022 – that’s from 84pc to 109pc of GDP. It was hoped, though, that as emergency spending stopped and tax revenue flowed again after lockdown, borrowing would plunge, with the Chancellor just needing to be wary of the interest rate risk associated with servicing a debt burden elevated by this one-off crisis.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0