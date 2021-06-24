The welfare state is a debt timebomb that threatens to sink Britain

The UK should not “turn its back on some of the poorest people in the world”. That was the powerful argument that Theresa May put forward in the Commons yesterday against the decision by the government to cut the amount of foreign aid by £4bn, from 0.7 per cent of gross national income (GNI) to 0.5 per cent. That the Commons should reject her view and that of the opposition and win the vote with a majority of 35 may be unsurprising, given the size of the government’s overall majority. But the decision is a troubling one, not only for the immediate losses that will be suffered as a result of the cutbacks in planned spending, but also what it says about the future of the UK as an outward-looking nation that seeks to do the right thing for the world.