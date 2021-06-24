‘I can help the team.’ Al Horford discusses his return to Boston, playing for new coach Ime Udoka, and more

Nostalgia is a powerful drug. Boston Celtics fans have fond memories of Al Horford thanks to his first go-around with the team but they should temper their expectations. The Al Horford returning to the team this upcoming season will be a rather different player. Horford’s now 35 years old and has had disappointing stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder under his belt. What can we expect from the aging big man during his second stint with the team?