Dawn McCarty’s advocacy for both parents to be able to be in their children’s lives after divorce grew out of the traumatic experience of being kidnapped by her own mother at the age of four. McCarty lost all contact with her father until she found him 44 years later. She now works with the National Parents Organization to pass legislation that makes joint custody the norm, with the hopes that this will reduce conflict and encourage co-parenting. While Dawn’s story may seem extreme, it is estimated that about 4% of children will be abducted by a family member during their childhood.