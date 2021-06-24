Everything we know about long Covid
One of the most worrying developments of the pandemic has been the emergence of the patient-identified syndrome long Covid. For more than a year, many sufferers have reported that although the acute illness has passed, they still have a variety of symptoms, from breathlessness to mental fatigue and aching joints, that last more than 12 weeks after infection. Yet, medical reaction varies: while some agree a new condition – similar to myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) or chronic fatigue syndrome – has emerged, others still talk of a more typical post-viral fatigue. There have been suppositions, too, that long Covid was psychosomatic – or that pre-existing damage, in the heart or kidneys perhaps, was triggered by cellular changes caused by the virulence of the virus.www.telegraph.co.uk
