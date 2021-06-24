The secret is out about Blind Tiger in Portland

We can always identify a Lark Hotels property, without ever looking at its name. Count on it being in a great location in a popular destination. It’s a unique building, probably historic, redone with wit and whimsy, combining nostalgic touches with contemporary flourish. Inside, details and décor are selected to tell a story that connects to the locale and community. Some Lark properties follow this formula better than others. But the Lark folks were definitely at the top of their game with the redo of the Blind Tiger in Portland, Maine, one of our favorite places to stay in the city.