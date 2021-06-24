Cancel
Real Estate

Move Over, Millennials: Gen Z Is Getting Ready To Enter the Housing Market

By Clare Trapasso
SFGate
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready. Generation Z is preparing to enter the housing market over the next few years. Almost three-quarters of this cost-conscious generation, currently aged 18 to 25, would prefer to own a home rather than rent one, according to a recent Realtor.com® survey. That's likely because it can be more financially beneficial to own and build wealth rather than deal with escalating rents each year—and this generation is known to be careful with their money.

#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Generation Z#Millennials#Realtor Com
Racine County Eye

The Most Important Repairs To Make Before Selling Your Home

If you keep an eye on real estate trends, you’ve likely noticed that we’re in something of a seller’s market these days—to put it lightly. Whether this is yet another housing bubble or a sea change in the way we all view homeownership, Americans are receiving their asking price—and more—when they put their homes up for sale.

