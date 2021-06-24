Boston College’s Sal Frelick wins program’s first Gold Glove award
Boston College center fielder Sal Frelick earned the first American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Gold Glove in Boston College history on Wednesday. A Lexington native, Frelick was also the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He was perfect in 127 chances with one outfield assist. Frelick also earned All-ACC first team honors this season. He hit .359 with a 1.002 OPS., and had six home runs, 50 runs, and 13 stolen bases.www.bostonglobe.com
