Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston College’s Sal Frelick wins program’s first Gold Glove award

By Kris Rhim Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston College center fielder Sal Frelick earned the first American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Gold Glove in Boston College history on Wednesday. A Lexington native, Frelick was also the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He was perfect in 127 chances with one outfield assist. Frelick also earned All-ACC first team honors this season. He hit .359 with a 1.002 OPS., and had six home runs, 50 runs, and 13 stolen bases.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Lexington, MA
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Glove Award#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy