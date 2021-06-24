Spotlight Deal: Save $60 on this BiLT Techno 2.0 Motorcycle Helmet with Built-in Bluetooth

You’ll never lose the Skullcandy Sesh Evo Bluetooth Earbuds as they come with built-in Tile technology. This feature means you can track down your headphones easily. This is great if you’re prone to losing things, especially as these Bluetooth earphones are compact and petite. They’re user-friendly and easy to connect. In fact, they automatically enter pairing mode the first time they’re switched on. For every use after that, they’ll pair with the last device connected. As a result, you’ll spend less time connecting and more time listening to music. You can also adjust the volume, skip tracks, and make calls via the controls without having to touch your phone. This is ideal for using in the gym or times when you’re hands are busy.