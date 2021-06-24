Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHWESTERN OKALOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM CDT At 105 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Wright, moving north at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Navarre, Cinco Bayou and Navarre Beach.alerts.weather.gov
