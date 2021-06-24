Dare to Pair Bold Eye Makeup with Bold Lips This Summer

It is undeniable that the pandemic had a huge effect on our style and the beauty industry. Granted, we didn’t stop wearing makeup or gave up on dressing up on some not-so-special occasions, but the whole situation greatly limited our creativity. Luckily, the restrictions are getting looser, leaving room for full glam looks. It’s time to go all out and have some fun! This summer we’re all about expressing our creativity, so bold trends are very much preferred. If you’re wondering how to spice up your makeup routine, we recommend pairing bold eye makeup with bold lips. This iconic combo will refresh your style and allow you to play with bold hues. Need some inspo beforehand? We’ve got a whole gallery of ideas you can try now!