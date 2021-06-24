Cancel
Fossilised bones found in Israel could belong to mystery extinct humans

The Guardian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFossilised bones recovered from an ancient sinkhole in Israel may belong to a previously unknown group of extinct humans that lived in the Levant more than 100,000 years ago. Researchers unearthed the bones alongside stone tools and the remains of horses, fallow deer and wild ox during excavations at the Nesher Ramla prehistoric site near the city of Ramla in central Israel.

