Katie Flood Reveals What It Was Like To Take Over For Hannah Ferrier On Below Deck Med
Fans of the hit Bravo series "Below Deck Mediterranean" knowing that the season six premiere is right around the corner (via Bravo). Like its predecessors, this season will follow Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew as they board the 180-foot yacht "Lady Michelle", where they live and work during charter season. While it's always exciting to see just how the crew takes care of the wealthy guests that board the yacht, the most entertaining aspect of "Below Deck" is observing the dynamic between the workers. This season features some staff changes after the longtime chief stewardess Hannah Ferreir was fired during season 5 over unregistered Valium and a vape pen (via People).www.thelist.com
Comments / 0