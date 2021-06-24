Blink-182 Bassist Mark Hoppus Shares Sad Health Update

Blink-182 is one of the most beloved pop punk bands of our generation, and to say they've made an impact on people of all ages and walks of life is quite the understatement. Whether you hear one of their timeless hits like "First Date," "The Rock Show," or "What's My Age Again?" playing on the radio or they're on your favorite pop punk playlist, Blink-182 songs evoke a sense of nostalgia for everyone who hears their music.