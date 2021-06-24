Cancel
The Truth About Pandemic Brain

By Preston Smith
There's no simple way to put it: Living through a global pandemic isn't easy, and it can have profound, long-lasting effects on us. It even affects dogs and Girl Scout cookie sales, and most importantly, the people who contracted the coronavirus and the families of those who have died from it. For everyone living through the pandemic, one consequence we're all likely feeling is the phenomenon known as "pandemic brain." This term refers to the mental fogginess that we feel during this time, which is in part due to us forgetting what it means to live a "normal" life (via The Atlantic).

