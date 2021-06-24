The Truth About Pandemic Brain

Dopamine is the great feeling you have when you anticipate something good. It motivates you to go for it by releasing your reserve tank of energy. That’s why it feels good. It would be nice to have dopamine all the time, but it’s not meant to work that way. It evolved to alert you to new ways of meeting your needs. It stops when the opportunity is over, so you always have to do more to get more. The ups and downs of dopamine can be frustrating, but when you know what’s happening, the frustration eases.