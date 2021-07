Appian Way Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 28.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,896 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up 1.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.