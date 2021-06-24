Cancel
Presidential Election

Why Joe Biden's Speech On Gun Control Has Twitter Divided

By Hope Ngo
When President Joe Biden stood before the nation to address gun violence, what viewers took away from that address likely depended on where they sit on the political spectrum. The New York Times reported that the speech addressed a series of measures designed to reduce gun violence, which included the use of coronavirus relief funds to hire police, provide overtime pay for community policing and support for community groups, and to crackdown on gun dealers who avoid background checks.

