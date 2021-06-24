This is why alternative fashion is transforming the mainstream

Each issue, AP Gallery explores the visual culture of music and highlights the stories behind iconic music videos and the inspiration for the most memorable photographs. For Issue 394 featuring Waterparks on the cover, we connected with Erik Rojas, a Colombian-American music video director known for visually capturing the essence of a song. After finishing a degree at Boston University, Rojas relocated to L.A. and landed a position with the prestigious studio A52/Rock Paper Scissors. From there, he quickly established a place for himself in the industry, working as a cinematographer, director and creative talent. As a music video director, Rojas has already worked with an impressive list of artists, including American Teeth, DE’WAYNE, Waterparks, Isaac Dunbar, Halo Boy, Jessie J and more.
