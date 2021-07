This summer is the summer of weekend road trips. And if you aren't already planning out a full calendar of weekend adventure jaunts close to home, now is the time to start. Think of them as microadvenutres, a term coined by Alastair Humphreys back in 2015. Whether it's an off-the-grid car camping excursion, a quick weekend away in the mountains, a trip to the beach or simply a drive on some of America’s greatest roads, microadventures can be a great way to get outdoors and break up the monotony of everyday life.