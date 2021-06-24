Cancel
Brunswick Corporation to Snap up Navico for $1.05B

By Devina Lohia
smarteranalyst.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrunswick Corporation (BC) inked a deal to acquire Navico, a global leader in marine electronics and sensors, for $1.05 billion. The deal will strengthen Brunswick’s leadership position in marine technology and the global Parts & Accessories business. Brunswick Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide variety of products for the...

www.smarteranalyst.com

