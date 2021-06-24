Uncovering Who Is Driving The Fight Against Critical Race Theory In Schools

A fraudulent letter, purporting to be signed by local Republican legislators and news outlets, was sent to superintendents in school districts throughout Colorado Springs demanding they prove they are not teaching critical race theory. The letter, obtained by Indy, “petitions that you prove that your district in its high schools, middle schools and elementary schools is not teaching Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Revisionist American History Project, Sex Education not Sanctioned by Parents as well as not promoting the Tenants of Black Lives Matter.” It purports to be signed by State Sen. Paul Lundeen, State Rep. Shane Sandridge, Congressman Doug Lamborn, Mayor John Suthers and Richard Randall from KVOR 740 AM. The letter also says KKTV, KRDO, KOAA, FOX 21 and The Gazette support the demand.