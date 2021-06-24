Balancing act: Gymnast Emily Lee takes her shot at Olympics

COPPELL, Texas — Staring down the vault platform in front of her, Emma Malabuyo takes a deep breath before taking a full-speed run toward it, hand-springing off of the trampoline in front, and backflipping for two rotations through the air, landing on a pad below. Malabuyo gets back to her feet to walk back to the starting point and take another run at it, and then another after that. Each time she’s as laser focused in her attention and as serious in her delivery as if she was at the Olympic Games in that very moment.