Melanated Baby Skincare Brands
Proudly is an everyday baby care line by actress, activist and author Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade and it aims to provide sustainable skincare solutions specifically for young ones with melanin-rich skin. The first-of-its-kind brand caters to the needs of babies with melanated skin and it provides expert care with products developed with the aid of Pamela Cholankeril, formerly a director at Estée Lauder Companies and now, President of Proudly.www.trendhunter.com
