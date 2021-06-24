Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Melanated Baby Skincare Brands

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProudly is an everyday baby care line by actress, activist and author Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade and it aims to provide sustainable skincare solutions specifically for young ones with melanin-rich skin. The first-of-its-kind brand caters to the needs of babies with melanated skin and it provides expert care with products developed with the aid of Pamela Cholankeril, formerly a director at Estée Lauder Companies and now, President of Proudly.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Gabrielle Union
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skincare#Est E Lauder Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
Skin Careazbigmedia.com

12 harmful ingredients to avoid in makeup and skincare

Looking your best shouldn’t mean putting your health at risk, but unfortunately that’s just not the case. Did you know that only 11 toxic cosmetic ingredients are banned in the U.S. compared with 1,300 in the United Kingdom? The average woman uses 12 products containing 168 unique ingredients every single day, which means there’s bound to be toxic ingredients on the back of the bottles in your drawers, cabinets, and shower.
Skin CareThought Catalog

These Are The Best Skincare Products For Your 20s

Our skin changes with time. If acne was not your favorite part of your teens, you’ll be relieved to know that many people say goodbye to that phase of their lives in their 20s. But as we leave some skin issues behind, getting older can mean dealing with different kinds.
Skin CareTelegraph

Should you try the world's most searched-for skincare brand?

Our skin habits have undoubtedly changed in the last year, and for many of us, things have gotten a lot more serious. It may not be a surprise then, that Canada-based ingredient-led brand The Ordinary is now the world's most popular skincare brand – being the most searched for in 41 countries, including the USA, Australia, Canada, France, and the UK – according to a new study by Skincare Hero.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Goat Milk Skincare Kits

Goat milk skincare has taken over the indie beauty industry and Beekman 1802 is one of the finer brands that offer high-quality formulas and superb aesthetics. Its Brighten & Resurface Bloom Kit is an excellent set both for fans of the brand and those unfamiliar with it. The first goat...
Designers & CollectionsHuffingtonPost

This Designer Fashion Brand Is One Of The Fastest-Rising Baby Names For Boys And Girls

As the famous tagline goes, “J’adore Dior.” Well, it turns out that’s how many American parents feel about Dior as a baby name. New data from the Social Security Administration shows the baby name Dior got a major boost in popularity in 2020. The name rose a full 434 spots on the list of most popular names for babies ― from No. 1,302 in 2019 to 868 in 2020. That makes it the name with the seventh-biggest jump on the boys list in 2020.
Skin CareShawano Leader

Skincare Selling: Everything You Need to Know

The skincare industry is here to stay – the numbers confirm it. A report from Grand View Research, Inc. revealed that the global market size of skincare products will reach more than $180 billion by 2025, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at 4.4 percent. But is this...
Beauty & Fashionbizjournals

Scarlett Johansson announces skincare brand

Actress Scarlett Johansson has announced she will release a skincare brand in early 2022. Johansson, perhaps most well-known as one of the Avengers in Disney’s Marvel franchise, will reprise the role of Natasha Romanoff in the much-delayed "Black Widow," set to debut simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service July 9.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Regenerating Mood-Enhancing Skincare

The ESPA Tri-Active range is geared towards naturally supercharging and rejuvenating the skin. The brand targets changes to the skin that come with aging gracefully, which is reflected in its product formulas. ESPA's new Tri-Active range effectively supports the skin, including plant extracts, marine actives, and essential oils. With the...
MakeupForbes

The Haul: The Best New Makeup And Skincare Launches This Month

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Welcome to The Haul, our monthly beauty column where we uncover the best new makeup and skincare launches to...
Skin Carechantillynews.org

Skincare rises in popularity

Many have embraced the trend of maintaining healthy skin over the past decade. New skincare products are being developed and tested for a wider market to various different skin types in a population to make them more accessible to everyone. “I have combination skin, so I look for ingredients to...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Skincare-Inspired Grooming Products

Old Spice is introducing the sequel to its award-winning Men Have Skin Too campaign and it features a mix of new and returning characters to spotlight the Fresher Collection. This line of antiperspirants and deodorants, lotions and body washes are focused on skin-caring benefits thanks to nourishing ingredients such as coconut oil and shea butter.
Skin Carekiss951.com

Plan A Spa Day With These 15 Skincare Must Haves

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Austin, TXPosted by
EASTside Magazine

Best Local Skincare Lines {2021}

All that fun in the sun, mask wearing, and the heat can take a toll on your skin. And summer is the perfect time to invest in a little pampering. So treat your skin right and support local Austin brands while doing so. Petals & Clay Apothecary. Petals & Clay...
Skin Carelaptopmag.com

Serious Skincare V-Sculpt review: Does it work?

The Serious Skincare V-Sculpt is an affordable skin treatment tool that will give you med spa results in the privacy of your own home. Does the Serious Skincare V-Sculpt Tool work? Well, before I dive into that, let me give you a quick rundown of my skin care journey. I’ve been a fan of skincare since my childhood days. It kicked off with little blue tubs of Noxzema in my teens to those golden Neutrogena Transparent Facial bars in my 20s; I even got into the Biore Pore Strips craze in my 30s. I’ve tried it all. Or so I thought. Skin treatment devices are a whole new ballgame for me, but when I saw the Serious Skincare V-Sculpt Tool on an online shopping site during one of my "My skin is looking so haggard and I need to fix it" phases, I put it in my shopping cart and clicked checkout faster than you can say photobiomodulation. And I’m so glad I did.
Makeupfitnessista.com

My Summer Skincare & Makeup Staples

I’m sharing my summer skincare & makeup staples for the warmer months ahead!. Hi friends! I hope you’re enjoying the week so far and hope that you had a lovely 4th. Now that we’re in the thick of the dog days of summer (it’s hot out there!), I want to share how my beauty routine has changed with the change in temperature. I definitely wear less makeup in the summer months. For one, it’s hot out and the last thing I want to do is put a lot on my skin (other than SPF!). It needs to feel light or I’m probably not wearing it all. That said, I still want to look put together when we’re out at the pool. While SPF is a priority for me year-round, we wear A LOT of safer sunscreen as a family come summer. After all, limiting sun damage is the #1 anti-aging “secret.”
New York City, NYByrdie

Vegetable Glycerin in Skincare: The Complete Guide

Vegetable glycerin may sound more like something you'd find in the kitchen than in your bathroom, but it's actually one of the more commonly-used skincare ingredients out there. (Though, fun fact, in its purest form, it actually is safe to consumer orally, and sometimes actually is found in food. But we digress.) When it comes to your skin, it's one of the best hydrators out there, attracting water to and holding it in the skin. Here, Nava Greenfield, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City, and cosmetic biochemist Stacy Steinmetz, creator of StimuNail, give us the lowdown on this popular ingredient.
Skin CareCosmopolitan

8 budget skincare brands that are an alternative to The Ordinary

When The Ordinary launched their budget skincare line back in 2016, they truly changed the face of the beauty industry for good. Not only did they make effective skincare affordable for all, but their transparency around ingredients gave consumers the knowledge to know exactly what they were buying, instead of relying on "miracle" marketing slogans.
Skin Carekoreaproductpost.com

Saint Blanche – A Luxurious Skincare K-Beauty Brand

Korean beauty is all about innovations and research, and they are always creating something new. The demand for K-beauty has skyrocketed in the past few years. A brainchild of SD Networks, Saint Blanche is a K-beauty brand that believes in using traditional medicine as the basis of beauty. They designed this brand especially to exude luxury and be useful. The primary aim of this new line to target problem areas like sag lines, dull skin, age or stress wrinkles, and hydration.
Skin CareByrdie

Meet Flora & Noor: The Beauty Brand Making Halal Skincare More Accessible

For many, checking skincare labels and researching formulas has become second nature. When it comes to translating and identifying the ingredients we like and love, we're basically pros—and it can be an important learning experience in getting to know what's in our beauty products. However, for the Muslim community, carefully examining ingredient labels isn't just an exercise; it's a necessity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy