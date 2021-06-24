Cancel
Perry County, KY

Perry man convicted on federal charges of kidnapping and cocaine trafficking

By Special to the Hazard Herald
The Hazard Herald
The Hazard Herald
 19 days ago

A Perry County man was convicted on June 21, by a federal jury sitting in London, of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of that conspiracy, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit a kidnapping, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

 https://hazard-herald.com
