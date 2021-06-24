Perry man convicted on federal charges of kidnapping and cocaine trafficking
A Perry County man was convicted on June 21, by a federal jury sitting in London, of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of that conspiracy, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit a kidnapping, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.www.hazard-herald.com
