Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors’ Joe Lacob Not Concerned About LeBron James Recruiting Stephen Curry

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the podcast Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective that LeBron James had "begun the recruiting" of Stephen Curry to the Los Angeles Lakers in case the Golden State Warriors superstar decided to leave the team when he became a free agent after the 2021-22 season (h/t Silver Screen & Roll). The Athletic's Tim Kawakami asked Warriors majority governor Joe Lacob what he thought about those comments on Monday's episode of The TK Show.

www.warriorscentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Brian Windhorst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Espn#The Hoop Collective#The Los Angeles Lakers#Silver Screen Roll#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Myers tells funny Father's Day story about Lacob's will to win

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers for years has said how fortunate he is to work for an owner in Joe Lacob who wants to win more than anything. Myers has told numerous stories and shared many examples of just how hungry Lacob is to capture championships. And the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAPosted by
E! News

Kendall Jenner Admits She's "Emotional" While Watching Boyfriend Devin Booker in First NBA Finals Game

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation. Kendall Jenner is feeling quite invested in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched boyfriend Devin Booker competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed as she watched the competition from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Wanted To Team Up With Damian Lillard In 2019

The Los Angeles Clippers once again fell short of their goal of winning an NBA Championship. This time, however, they can't be to blame, as Kawhi Leonard's injury was a massive blow for them and they still fought hard in the Western Conference Finals. So, now that Leonard has the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Seth Curry’s Wife: Callie Rivers

Two of the most prestigious NBA families, the Curry and Rivers clans, have famously been joined together by the union of two of their members: Seth Curry and Callie Rivers. Most of us know all about the the NBA stars of the family, but let’s get to know Seth Curry’s wife Callie Rivers and how their relationship blossomed.
NFLsportstalkline.com

Naomi Osaka & Marshawn Lynch: A Match Made in Heaven

Anyone who takes the enjoyment out of this poor woman's suffering is truly evil. While I don't agree with her eventual dropout, approach, or statement I wholeheartedly respect it. We all truly never know the suffering others are experiencing, so it's best to treat everyone as if they need help, not shaming, ignoring, or slandering. If you haven't heard of Naomi Osaka lately or the news surrounding her, more likely you've been oblivious to the story surrounding her and her mental health.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Tony Parker Found Love Again After His Divorces

Former NBA star Tony Parker is undoubtedly on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s won too many championships with the Spurs to count, shared too many highlights with Tim Duncan and scored too many points in the NBA and European basketball. Tony Parker has been remarkably reliable on the basketball court. He’s been equally unreliable in his love affairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy