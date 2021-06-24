Towson University removes slave owners’ names from buildings

Donald McAndrews has spent a good portion of his life explaining George Mason to his fellow Americans. McAndrews began his craft of historical interpretation in Gadsby’s Tavern in Alexandria among historical reenactors who encouraged him to portray a colonial doctor in early Virginia; from there, he took on the role of George Mason and also sometimes Benjamin Franklin. Mason was, of course, one of the founding fathers of both the nation and also of Virginia. Those honors are why he became the namesake of both a state university in Fairfax and a high school in Falls Church, the latter of which will no longer be so as Mason’s name is dropped in favor of Meridian High School effective July 1.