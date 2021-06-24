Towson University removes slave owners’ names from buildings

Savannah State University has named Gabriel Arnold, Ph.D., assistant professor of music and director of university bands, effective July 1. In this role, Arnold will direct the Savannah State University Band Program including the Powerhouse of the South marching band, pep,jazz and symphonic wind ensemble bands in rehearsals and performances. He will provide leadership in recruiting band members and music majors, coordinating auditions and scholarships, and maintain active and collaborative relationships with university Athletics, Advancement, Student Affairs, Academic Affairs as well as public schools and band programs throughout the state of Georgia and beyond. Arnold will provide quality instruction, vision and leadership for all aspects of a traditional Historically Black College or University band program repertoire.
