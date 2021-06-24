Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Towson University removes slave owners’ names from buildings

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTowson University has decided to remove the names of slave owners from two dormitories following a vote by the University System of Maryland board of regents allowing the school to rename them. The university created a 10-person committee comprised of students, faculty and staff a year ago that assessed whether...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Paca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towson University#University President#Slave Owners#The Baltimore Sun#Paca House#Marylanders#The Board Of Regents#The Academic Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Rutherford, NJparamuspost.com

Felician University Names New President

RUTHERFORD, NJ – June 28 – Chris Swenson, chair of the university’s Board of Trustees is proud to announce the appointment of James W. Crawford, III as the sixth president of Felician University. Working closely with the Board of Trustees, he will continue to advance the positive course he has established while serving as Interim President. Crawford is a retired Admiral and the 43rd Judge Advocate General (JAG) of the United States Navy.
CollegesNBC Washington

GW Removing Name of Discriminatory Former School President From Student Center

The George Washington University will change the name of its student center from Cloyd Heck Marvin Center to University Student Center, the university announced. The Board of Trustees of GW voted on the name change based on suggestions from a special committee conformed of students, faculty, staff and alumni, according to a press release.
Towson, MDtowson.edu

Construction brings exciting opportunities at Towson University

Construction projects at Towson University, an anchor institution benefitting the public good, are nearing completion and major turning points. As staff returns in full to campus July 6 and students arrive in August, they’re sure to notice extraordinary additions. In total, there is more than $1 billion in public and private investment underway in Towson. Here are just a few examples of what has changed on campus.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Fraternity at Indiana University removed from campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fraternity at Indiana University was kicked off campus, FOX59 reported Tuesday. Acacia Fraternity was removed from campus following an investigation into complaints about social events and hazing allegations during the 2020-21 academic year. The chapter in Bloomington won't be eligible to return to campus until...
Macomb, ILwiu.edu

Katz Named Director of University Union

MACOMB, IL -- Ashley Katz, interim director of the University Union at Western Illinois University, has been named the director of the Union, effective July 1. Katz has served as interim director of the University Union at WIU since January 2020, and has also served as assistant director of the Union since April 2015 and as the facilities manager for the building from May 2011-April 2015. She has also served as a member of the COVID-19 response team since March 2020, coordinating the University's event guidelines and protocols.
Collegesaroundambler.com

Gwynedd Mercy University names new Vice President for University Advancement

Gwynedd Mercy University announced last week that Keith Richardson has been named the school’s next Vice President for University Advancement. Richardson will take over for Susannah Coleman, who served in the role on an interim basis since the beginning of the year. The previous vice president, Gerald McLaughlin, CFRE, retired in November 2020 after serving in the role for 15 years. Richardson will join GMercyU on August 2nd.
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Savannah State University Names New Director of University Bands

Savannah State University has named Gabriel Arnold, Ph.D., assistant professor of music and director of university bands, effective July 1. In this role, Arnold will direct the Savannah State University Band Program including the Powerhouse of the South marching band, pep,jazz and symphonic wind ensemble bands in rehearsals and performances. He will provide leadership in recruiting band members and music majors, coordinating auditions and scholarships, and maintain active and collaborative relationships with university Athletics, Advancement, Student Affairs, Academic Affairs as well as public schools and band programs throughout the state of Georgia and beyond. Arnold will provide quality instruction, vision and leadership for all aspects of a traditional Historically Black College or University band program repertoire.
Ohio StateAthens Messenger

Delta Tau Delta fraternity suspended from Ohio University

Ohio University announced Tuesday that the fraternity Delta Tau Delta was suspended from campus for several violations of the student code of conduct including furnishing alcohol and coerced consumption of substances. According to a release, Interim Vice President of Student Affairs Jenny Hall-Jones notified the fraternity early on Tuesday. In...
Charlottesville, VAUV Cavalier Daily

George Rogers Clark statue removed from University Grounds

The University’s statue of George Rogers Clark was removed from Grounds on Sunday morning, following the City of Charlottesville’s removal of two Confederate statues and one of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Sacagawea on Saturday. Dozens of community members gathered to watch the contract crew from Team Henry Enterprises, applauding...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Baylor Will Consider LGBTQ Student Group

Baylor University officials are struggling to walk a thin line between supporting LGBTQ students and upholding the Texas Baptist university’s position against gay marriage. Recently, the Baylor University Board of Regents passed a noncommittal resolution that would allow university officials to explore creating an LGBTQ student group, the Texas Tribune reported. The resolution offers a glimmer of hope for students who have for years asked the university to recognize a group for LGBTQ students.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Mason’s Name is Removed from High School, But His Virginia Legacy Endures

Donald McAndrews has spent a good portion of his life explaining George Mason to his fellow Americans. McAndrews began his craft of historical interpretation in Gadsby’s Tavern in Alexandria among historical reenactors who encouraged him to portray a colonial doctor in early Virginia; from there, he took on the role of George Mason and also sometimes Benjamin Franklin. Mason was, of course, one of the founding fathers of both the nation and also of Virginia. Those honors are why he became the namesake of both a state university in Fairfax and a high school in Falls Church, the latter of which will no longer be so as Mason’s name is dropped in favor of Meridian High School effective July 1.
Indiana Stateindstate.edu

Indiana State University Newsroom

Despite the pandemic, Indiana State University posted a 92 percent placement rate in the Class of 2020 First Destination Survey. The 92 percent placement rate reflects those graduates who were employed, went to graduate school, or entered the military. The survey is compiled by ISU’s Career Center using standards established...
Ohio StateAthens News

Ohio University suspends fraternity found in violation of health orders

Ohio University on Tuesday suspended the Beta Chapter of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity from campus for four years after the group violated university health orders and forced members to drink alcohol, among several other Student Code of Conduct infractions. The fraternity’s national organization will be eligible to apply for...
New Orleans, LAxula.edu

Xavier University of Louisiana Names Ingenue' Schexnider-Fields as University Controller

Xavier University of Louisiana has appointed Ingenue' Schexnider-Fields as University Controller, a key role in the university’s administration, in which she will manage and oversee the budgetary and accounting processes to ensure integrity in Xavier’s financial system. A Southern University of New Orleans graduate, Schexnider-Fields has been a member of the Xavier family for more than 18 years.
Arlington, MAYourArlington

Student from Arlington gets merit scholarship

Ethan David Staff of Arlington is among more than 1,000 additional winners of national merit scholarships financed by colleges and. universities, the National Merit Scholarship Corp. has announced. The student at Lexington Christian Academy expects to pursue computer programming. The scholarship is for Northeastern University. Founded in 1898, Northeastern is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy