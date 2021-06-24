Cancel
Target secures One Court Square lease

By Leonard A. Robinson
New York Business Journal
 19 days ago
One Court Square, the widely recognized office tower in Long Island City, will have Target as its newest occupant in the near future.

The New York Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

