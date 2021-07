“Family is complicated” might be the simplest phrase to describe the Rough & Tumble’s latest LP, We’re Only Family If You Say So. Though, to stop with this description would be a disservice to the complex emotions that Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler so effortlessly weave into unsuspecting folk music. The duo have a knack for “thrift-store Americana”—the variety of instruments and sounds used to create their tunes is eclectic, to say the very least. However, they beget kitsch and emanate charm through both their masterful understanding of what makes their off-kilter rigs click and in the ruminative, oftentimes serious themes that dwell within an inviting soundscape.