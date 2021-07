In the synthesizer world, a relatively small number of manufacturers have crossed over into the popular consciousness, such as Moog, Sequential Circuits, Roland, and Korg. And also included in that rarefied list is ARP Instruments, Inc. (ARP). Founded by engineer Alan R. Pearlman (whose childhood nickname was ARP), ARP was a dominant force in the synthesizer market in the 1970s, at one time controlling around 40% of the market share. ARP synthesizers have been featured on countless records, have shown up in films (both in scores and on-screen), and famously provided the voice of R2D2 in Star Wars. Though the company was around for little more than a decade, ARP was a key player in the evolution of electronic and popular music, and the iconic instruments they produced are still in demand today.