This is an update to yesterday’s story about the shooting death of a Houston woman on the patio of The Graduate Hotel in Annapolis. The FBI and ATF announced today that each agency is offering a combined $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for the murder of Michelle Cummings, 57, of Houston, TX. Cummings was killed by what appeared to be random gunfire early Tuesday morning on the patio of The Graduate Hotel in Annapolis. Cummings was in Annapolis to drop off her son at the United States Naval Academy, where he was beginning his first year. Today’s reward is in addition to a $2,000 reward announced by Metro Crime Stoppers CRIMESTOPPERS on Tuesday.