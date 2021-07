When we think of Olivia Palermo, we think of timeless outfits, fashion week FROW-moments and truly great hair. And when it comes to beauty, Olivia Palermo has actually always been one of our all time favourite makeup inspos too, thanks to her classic, understated (but always with a hint of glam) makeup looks. Which is why we're pretty excited to learn that Palermo's finally branched out into the world of beauty, with the launch of Olivia Palermo Beauty.