Raleigh, NC

Public comment period ends June 27 for mitigation funds action plan

RALEIGH — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency is accepting public comments until June 27 on a proposed amendment to the state's action plan that adds $34.6 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant–Mitigation funding to the state's existing action plan. The new funds are related to impacts from...

U.S 74 Bypass in Richmond County will be repaved

ROCKINGHAM – A section of the U.S. 74 Bypass around Rockingham will be resurfaced, thanks to a new $5 million contract. Barnhill Contracting of Rocky Mount will mill, resurface and restripe the bypass in both directions roughly between Mark’s Creek near Airport Road and just east of U.S. 74 Business. The work will resurface about 11 miles of roadway.
Water Plant Treatment Operator Trainee

This position works under immediate supervision, performs training assignments and routine tasks in the operation and maintenance of a water treatment plant and related facilities on an assigned shift. Primary duties include starting and stopping plant operations as necessary; checking plant and related facilities periodically to insure that plant, pumps and equipment are operating properly; collects lab samples, performs some required physical, chemical, and bacteriological analysis and tests; daily checks filters, chlorinators, chlorine machines and chemical feed discharges; reads meters, gauges and dials and keeps record of such readings; washes and cleans lab equipment and glassware; prepares and maintains required plant records and reports; makes corrections and repairs to equipment problem areas as they arise; checks all operating equipment for proper operation; performs plant cleaning, servicing and grounds maintenance functions; performs other duties as required. Equipment operated includes chemical feeder, ph meter, weight balance, calculator, computer and other lab and plant equipment as required. Graduation from a standard high school, preferably supplemented with courses in math, chemistry, and biology. Ability to obtain Class “C” Water Operator’s Certificate within one (1) year of appointment. Ability to perform basic laboratory tests; ability to maintain and prepare records and reports; ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with other employees and the general public. Must have valid NC driver’s license. EOE Handicap Compliant, Pre-employment physical & drug test required. Apply Rockingham City Hall, 514 Rockingham Rd., Rockingham, NC 28379 until position is filled. Salary Range $28,022 - $39,594 DOQ.
REPORT: 3.6 tons of trash cleaned from Richmond County roads in June

ROCKINGHAM — For the second consecutive month, 3.6 tons of garbage were collected from Richmond County roadsides. While delivering his monthly report to the Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening, County Manager Bryan Land said that 27 roads were cleaned during the month of June, with workers from the county and N.C. Department of Transportation collecting 495 bags of trash.

