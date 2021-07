The Alabama Hospital Association says 94% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 did not get vaccinated against the virus. The organization released the figure as it announced a new initiative to encourage more people to get the shots. The program called "We Can Do This Alabama" asks Alabamians to sign up to be a local champion and encourage three new people each week to get vaccinated and to recruit others to do the same. The Pathcheck Foundation vaccination dashboard reports Alabama remains at the bottom of U.S. States with barely 30% of its population vaccination against COVID-19. Only the U.S. territories of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands are doing worse.