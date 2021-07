Recently, an 18-year-old young man came to People’s City Mission (pcmlincoln.org) because of an estrangement with his father, and he was helped through the Mission’s Safe Place program. His parents were contacted and gave the okay for him to stay at the shelter. While in Safe Place, he saved money through his job and a case worker at the Mission helped him with a housing plan. She also connected him with CenterPointe and CEDARS. These organizations work with youth ages 18-24 to help transition as successfully as possible into adulthood. The young man was able to find stable housing and has not needed to return to the Mission. When you support People’s City Mission, you are helping youth like this young man find the safe place and guidance they need!