F9: Vin Diesel Reveals How Daughters Have Influenced Fast & Furious Role
After over a year of delays, F9 is finally hitting theatres in the United States tomorrow. The movie's cast, including franchise lead Vin Diesel, has been busy promoting the upcoming film. In fact, Diesel not only had a recent chat with ComicBook.com, but he surprised some fans along the way. Considering the theme of the Fast & Furious movies has always been "family," it's no surprise to learn that Diesel's own daughters inspired some moments in the new film.comicbook.com
