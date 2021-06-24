F9: Vin Diesel Reveals How Daughters Have Influenced Fast & Furious Role

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for F9. If you have yet to see to movie, proceed at your own risk!. There is no way of getting around it, F9 took things to the next level even in a franchise that has a reputation of consistently upping the ante. But, once your nerves calm down and you come back to Earth after watching Vin Diesel go all Captain America by taking out a room of highly-trained soldiers and Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris literally fly a Pontiac Fiero into space, there’s a good chance you’re wondering where the series, specifically Fast and Furious 10, goes from here.