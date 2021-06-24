Registration Open for 43rd Freihofer’s Run for Women on Sept. 25
ALBANY — Online registration for the 43rd Freihofer’s® Run for Women, which is set for Saturday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m., is now open at freihofersrun.com. All registrants receive a high-performance women’s commemorative t-shirt, delicious Freihofer’s® products, chip timing, live results, printable finisher certificates, and post-race refreshments courtesy of Price Chopper Supermarkets. The registration fee is $30 through Aug. 30.www.saratogatodaynewspaper.com
